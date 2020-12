British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accepted the invitation to be Chief Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday, while interacting with India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

The ministers held virtual talks to further deepen Indo-UK ties.

Speaking on Johnson's acceptance to be chief guest, Jaishankar said, "It will be symbolic of a new era in Indo-UK ties."

More to follow...