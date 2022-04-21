UK PM hops onto bulldozer at JCB plant in Gujarat

At a time when bulldozers have become a major talking point in the country, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday took the social media by storm by jumping onto a bulldozer during his visit to British heavy equipment maker JCB's plant at Halol industrial area near Gujarat's Vadodara.

The trip of Johnson, who's on a two-day visit to India, to the bulldozer factory came at a time when the country is abuzz with news of bulldozers razing houses and shops in different pockets of the nation, the latest being Jahangirpuri in the national capital, which was stopped following Supreme Court orders.

Johnson visited the JCB factory accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. There he hopped onto a bulldozer while waving at standing mediapersons. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing myriad reactions.

"What a bulldozer of an irony! British PM @BorisJohnson will inaugurate the JCB plant in Halol that will manufacture bulldozers on a day when Supreme Court is taking cognisance of the constitutional limits of the administration's use of the machine. #jahagirpuri," posted one netizen.

Earlier in the day, Johnson visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad where he tried his hands on the Charkha.

The UK Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.

