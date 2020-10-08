UK man calls idlis boring; Tharoor gives savage reply

UK professor calls idlis boring; Shashi Tharoor gives savage reply

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 08 2020, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 19:17 ist
Credit: Twitter Photo (@edanderson101)

Idli-lovers have waged a war against a UK-based professor after he dared to call idlis boring. 

On October 6, when Zomato asked about one dish that "you would never understand why people like so much", Dr Edward Anderson, in his response wrote, "Idlis are the most boring things in the world."

Since then, Twitter has been buzzing with South Indians and idli lovers questioning Anderson's food choices and giving him tips on what serves best with idlis. 

Shashi Tharoor and his son also joined the discussion. "Yes, my son, there are some who are truly challenged in this world. Civilisation is hard to acquire: the taste & refinement to appreciate idlis, enjoy cricket, or watch ottamthullal is not given to every mortal. Take pity on this poor man, for he may never know what Life can be," Tharoor wrote retweeting his son's response.

But Edward Anderson still doesn't agree. "...Before the whole of south India attacks me, can I just say that I love dosa and appam and basically all south Indian food. But idli (and puttu for that matter) are insufferable," he wrote in a Twitter thread.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Shashi Tharoor
idli
Zomato

What's Brewing

Urban air pollution may make Covid-19 more deadly

Urban air pollution may make Covid-19 more deadly

Drone captures a surfer's close call with shark

Drone captures a surfer's close call with shark

Here’s what could happen if China invaded Taiwan

Here’s what could happen if China invaded Taiwan

Mercedes-Benz launches EQC EV at Rs 99.30 lakh

Mercedes-Benz launches EQC EV at Rs 99.30 lakh

 