UK professor calls idlis boring; Shashi Tharoor gives savage reply

Idli-lovers have waged a war against a UK-based professor after he dared to call idlis boring.

On October 6, when Zomato asked about one dish that "you would never understand why people like so much", Dr Edward Anderson, in his response wrote, "Idlis are the most boring things in the world."

Idli are the most boring things in the world. https://t.co/2RgHm6zpm4 — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) October 6, 2020

Since then, Twitter has been buzzing with South Indians and idli lovers questioning Anderson's food choices and giving him tips on what serves best with idlis.

Not sure I would agree to it..🤔 Miss the Idli variants back home in India and its varied chutneys and Sambars pic.twitter.com/m352tcs2yU — The Vincible 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@TheVincible) October 6, 2020

“Idli” is like “bread”. You shouldn’t eat it plain. Combine readily prepared fluffed #Idli with something to make it delicious, such as:

~ Sambhar & Chutney

~ Yoghurt

~ Tomato Ketchup

And you can make Idlis - in 185 different ways.#Indian #recipes https://t.co/wdNt0UZ38v — प्रियराज/PrriyaRaj (@PrriyaRaj) October 7, 2020

I agree 100 percent. Idli is flavorless. It gets its flavor from Whatever flavor chutney is We can think of it like pasta before it is covered in marinara or alfredo. — अंतरिक्ष्ययात्री (@Astronaut_1988) October 6, 2020

Shashi Tharoor and his son also joined the discussion. "Yes, my son, there are some who are truly challenged in this world. Civilisation is hard to acquire: the taste & refinement to appreciate idlis, enjoy cricket, or watch ottamthullal is not given to every mortal. Take pity on this poor man, for he may never know what Life can be," Tharoor wrote retweeting his son's response.

Yes, my son, there are some who are truly challenged in this world. Civilisation is hard to acquire: the taste & refinement to appreciate idlis, enjoy cricket, or watch ottamthullal is not given to every mortal. Take pity on this poor man, for he may never know what Life can be. https://t.co/M0rEfAU3V3 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 7, 2020

But Edward Anderson still doesn't agree. "...Before the whole of south India attacks me, can I just say that I love dosa and appam and basically all south Indian food. But idli (and puttu for that matter) are insufferable," he wrote in a Twitter thread.