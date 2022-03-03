Ukraine crisis: Here are guidelines for travelling in a combat zone

Over the past week, Indian Embassy in Ukraine has continued to guide Indians stuck in the eastern European country, after Russia launched a full-scale military invasion. The government is evacuating nationals, including students, from Romania and Hungary as Ukrainian airspace remains closed.

Barring flight arrangements by the government, Indians in Ukraine are reportedly on their own and are asked to reach border points. On Wednesday evening, the Indian Embassy, in an advisory, asked nationals to immediately leave the city of Kharkiv, which came under heavy attack from Russian forces.

"Those students who cannot find vehicles or buses and are in railway station can proceed on foot..," the advisory said. They were asked to reach specific points, which were as far as 16 kilometres away.

General guidelines to travel in a combat zone

- Cities are usually considered key targets during a war situation and this is true for Ukraine, where Kyiv and Kharkiv have been excessively hit. Suburbs or countryside are relatively safer, as military convoys move along large highways.

- Among things to carry, clothes, water bottles, light food, medicines, tissues and sanitary napkins for women are considered essential. Documents, including passport and now the Covid-19 vaccination certificates, are important. "Be prepared to walk, and take only as much as you can carry on your back," a military expert told The Indian Express.

- The students in Ukraine are told to carry only backpacks and not entire luggage. Heavy bags make walking impossible, considering terrain and weather may often be challenging. (It is just above 0 degrees Celcius in Kyiv)

- Staying together in a group during traveling on foot is also a key piece of advice. Guidelines by government agencies need to be followed and advisories have to be taken seriously as meeting points and shelters usually are equipped with supplies.

- Soldiers from either party must not be approached and by doing so one can put the group in danger, the expert told the newspaper.

- If caught in the crossfire, raise your hands and slowly move away and identify yourself as non-combatant. Running briskly or attempts to hide must be avoided.

- Military posts and government buildings have been under attack in Ukraine, thus they have to be avoided. Schools and other civilian spaces are relatively safer however, there is no guarantee about what can be considered a safe spot.

