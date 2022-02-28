Ukraine crisis: PM Modi to chair meet, ministers to head to Europe

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate, PM Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Monday. Also, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh are likely to travel to countries neighbouring Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students, news agencies reported, citing sources.
Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh to travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students: Govt sources#RussiaUkraineCrisis pic.twitter.com/DbaQ6U47KQ
— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022
More to follow...
