Ukraine crisis: PM Modi to chair meet, ministers to head to Europe

Ukraine: Modi to hold meet, ministers to head to Europe

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 28 2022, 11:03 ist
PM Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate, PM Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Monday. Also, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh are likely to travel to countries neighbouring Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students, news agencies reported, citing sources.

 

