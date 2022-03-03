Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join them

India’s Operation Ganga evacuation process in war-hit Ukraine is not just bringing back the Indian students stranded in Ukraine, but also their furry friends.

Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation General Vijay Kumar Singh has shared a video on his Twitter account in which some Indian students are seen bringing their pet dogs with them while coming back to India.

“Some of the evacuees brought their four legged best friends as well. Good to have all of our #IndianStudents aboard on the @IAF_MCC C-17 Globemaster ready to return to the safety of our motherland,” General Vijay Kumar Singh wrote in a tweet.

A few days ago, a video of a third-year engineering student from India studying at Kharkiv National University refusing to leave the country surfaced on the internet. He appealed to the Indian government to help him take his dog with him while returning to the country as the Indian embassy in Kyiv was not helping him.

So far, around four to five thousand Indians have been brought home and the operation will continue to bring all those remaining there to the country, Union minister Raosaheb Danve said Thursday.

