Ulsoor lake pollution: NGT forms panel headed by ACS for restoration

The NGT has ordered the constitution of a monitoring committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary-cum- Development Commissioner to oversee the restoration of Ulsoor lake in Bengaluru.

The Special Bench of the NGT headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also said that the monitoring committee would have representatives from BBMP, BWSSB, State Pollution Control Board, District Magistrate, State Fisheries Department and the State Wetland Authority. The panel should hold a meeting at least once a month to review the proposed action plan for completing the remaining work to prevent pollution of the water body.

Earlier, the Tribunal took suo motu cognisance of the pollution of Ulsoor lake and formed a joint committee comprising officials of different departments. The committee said that pollution was caused due to letting untreated water from the BBMP slaughterhouse on Tannery Road and nearby areas. The panel also recommended various measures to restore the water body.

The NGT while disposing of the issue, said that the monitoring committee may prepare restoration costs with the sources of funding. The NGT also asked the state government to recover the cost from violators. The work should not be held up on account of

funds, which is the responsibility of the Chief Secretary, Karnataka, the green tribunal said.

“Slaughterhouse, Madras Engineer Group (MEG), and BWSSB have contributed to the pollution. Compensation is assessed and recovered from them by the State PCB, following due process. BWSSB may initially contribute interim compensation of Rs.1 crore,” the NGT said.

“Operation of slaughterhouse must be with requisite consent and ensure proper conveyance of effluents to the treatment facility For violations, it must be closed, '' the order said.

The monitoring Committee should take action to improve water quality by bringing down faecal coliform count. Other critical issues include preventing the discharge of sewage/effluents into the lake, monitoring residual chlorine, modernizing abattoirs and expediting

action by MEG to treat and utilize the sewage said the order.