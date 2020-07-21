UN ready to support Indian Gov as floods ravage Assam

UN stands ready to support Indian Government as floods ravage Assam

PTI
PTI, United Nations,
  • Jul 21 2020, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 10:52 ist
Assam Floods. Credit: PTI Photo

The United Nations stands ready to support the Government of India if required as devastating floods in Assam have displaced lakhs and killed more than 100 people, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary General said.

"Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that nearly 4 million people were displaced in the state of Assam in India and neighbouring Nepal due to heavy flooding from monsoon rains, with the death toll at 189.

The United Nations stands ready to support the Government of India if required,” Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing on Monday.

He noted that in Nepal authorities have urged people living along riverbanks and low-land areas in the Terai region to move to safe sites due to the possibility of floods.

“Access is the biggest challenge, with search-and-rescue efforts being hampered by landslides in remote areas,” he said.

The World Food Programme (WFP) is working on reaching impacted communities, with helicopters being the only viable option at present.

“We stand ready, of course, to provide additional humanitarian support to the most vulnerable communities in Nepal,” Dujarric said.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has said that over 24.3 lakh people have been impacted across 24 districts in Assam due to the floods.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslide has gone up to 111 across the state, of whom 85 people were killed in flood-related incidents and 26 died due to landslides.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

ASDMA
Assam floods
United Nations
India

What's Brewing

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

Has Congress closed doors for Sachin Pilot?

Has Congress closed doors for Sachin Pilot?

 