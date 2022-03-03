Unanimous support for efforts to bring back all Indians from Ukraine: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that all members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) gave a strong and unanimous support to the government for its efforts to bring back all Indians from Ukraine.

Soon after the completion of the meeting, he said, "Just completed a MEA consultative committee meeting on developments in Ukraine. A good discussion on the strategic and humanitarian aspects of the issue. Strong and unanimous message of support for efforts to bring back all Indians from Ukraine."

According to sources, the members of the Parliamentary Committee was briefed by Jaishankar and the Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on all steps taken by the government to bring back the stranded Indians from war-torn Ukraine.

The Minister also informed the members that around 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the initial advisories were issued. This includes some Indians who had not registered with the Embassy of India in Kiev previously and the flights under Operation Ganga have been increased.

He also informed that during the last 24 hours, six flights under 'Operation Ganga' have landed in India, taking the total number of flights to 15. Out of these, eight flights were from Bucharest, five from Budapest and two from Rzeszow in Poland.

Foreign Secretary Shringla briefed the members that the transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force have joined the Operation Ganga, and till morning all four aircraft returned from Budapest, Rzeszow and Bucharest to Delhi, carrying around 800 Indian nationals mostly students. The IAF aircraft will ferry more Indians in the next 24 hours, he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and MP Shashi Tharoor also participated in the meeting. They supported the government's efforts in evacuating Indians from the war torn country.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor said, "Nine MPs attended from six political parties. @INCIndia MPs present were @RahulGandhi,@AnandSharmaINC & myself. Frank discussions took place in an amicable atmosphere, a reminder that when it comes to national interests we are all Indians first and foremost."

Since the meeting is confidential, he further said, "However we urged MEA to issue a more detailed statement than usual. The meeting took place in a constructive spirit & all parties are united in their desire to see our nationals return safely home."

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Charturvedi, after attending the meeting said, "Attended the Consultative Committee meeting chaired by Hon Minister, @DrSJaishankarji. FS @HarshShringla ji briefed us about the situation in Ukraine & the evacuation efforts made by GoI. Thank them for the briefing & all stand united in the efforts to bring our students back home."

The 21 Member Committee is chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

