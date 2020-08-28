Uncertainty looms large over Modi-Abe summit as Japan PM announces resignation

Uncertainty now looms large over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed virtual summit with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, who announced his resignation on Friday.

A video conference between Modi and Abe was scheduled to take place in the second week of the next month. But as the Japanese prime minister announced his resignation on Friday, the diplomats in New Delhi and Tokyo are now in touch to discuss the fate of the proposed video conference, which has now come under a cloud of uncertainty.

“Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend @AbeShinzo. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery,” Modi tweeted after Abe announced his resignation from the office of the Prime Minister of Japan for health reasons.

Read: Japan's PM Shinzo Abe says he's resigning for health reasons

Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend @AbeShinzo. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/JjziLay2gD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2020

A source told Deccan Herald that New Delhi was waiting for updates from Tokyo.

Abe will continue to hold the office of the prime minister till his Liberal Democratic Party elects a new leader. It is still not clear how long the process will take.

Also Read: Who is Shinzo Abe, Japan’s departing Prime Minister?

Even if Abe remains in the office beyond the second week of the next month, it is not clear whether he will be able to join Modi for the virtual summit as scheduled, given his health conditions.

The annual India-Japan summit could not be held last year. The summit was proposed to be held in Guwahati on December 15 to 17, but Abe called off his visit in the wake of widespread protests against the new Citizenship Amendment Act, not only in the main city of Assam, but also across India.

Also Read: Here’s how Japan might pick its new leader after Shinzo Abe's exit

The summit could not be re-scheduled as the Covid-19 pandemic prompted governments around the world to impose lockdowns and restrictions on international air travels and most of the Heads of Governments and Heads of States too started avoiding overseas travels since March. The leaders instead started holding talks through video conferences.

Modi too held a summit with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison virtually on June 4. He and the European Union leaders – Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen – had a summit through video conference on July 15.

The India-Japan summit was also scheduled to be held through a video conference in the second week of the next month.