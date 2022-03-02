Uncertainty looms large over stranded students in Ukraine

The condition of Karnataka students stranded in Ukraine has continued to worsen.

The number of students boarding trains to cross the borders has also increased. Many students have already reached the neighbouring countries. These students are likely to reach India in another four days.

There are concerns about those stranded in bunkers and basements of buildings. They are facing trouble without food and water. Some of them had stored food grains which have almost exhausted. Those stuck in bunkers are spending sleepless nights without power supply. They said that they were in fear as they constantly heard explosions, according to their family members back home.

The stranded students and their parents requested the government for early evacuation. Most of them are worried especially after the killing of Naveen, a student from Haveri.

They told their parents that it was impossible for them to venture out and reach the railway stations due to constant shelling as the nearest stations are 15 km away from the buildings where they were taking shelter. However, some of them dared and ventured out to reach the stations.

Some return safely

Priya from Davangere district and Shaktishri from Chitradurga district returned home safely on Tuesday.

Nagesh Pujari and Rakesh Pujari from Belagavi district; Sneha Hosamani from Mundgod in Uttara Kannada district; Prithviraj from Dakshina Kannada district; a girl from Mysuru district; Bhumika from Chamarajanagar district; Likhit Koragappa from Kodagu district and Monisha from Shivamogga district have boarded trains to cross the Ukrainian borders.

Chandan from Mysuru district has reached Romania, while Siddesh from Chamarajanagar has reached Hungary.

Over 150 students are still stranded at Oleksiivska. Eighteen students from Dakshina Kannada; Kirankumar Umachagi from Gadag and his many friends; Nazilla Ghajipur from Dharwad; R Somu Turvihal from Raichur district; Rakshit D Achar from Mysuru district; Kavya from Chamarajanagar; Mohamad Issack Nagur from Vijayapura district are among the stranded.

“Over 330 students, including myself, are stranded in a bunker in Mykolaiv,” Sakshi Sudhakar, from D-K district, told her parents.

Four students from Vijayapura are safe, while two others are facing distress. The Indian Embassy is shifting 1200 students by a special train to Hungary. They are expected to reach India in another four days.