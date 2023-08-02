Uncertainty over Modi's visit to Johannesburg and his meeting with Xi for an India-China thaw before G20 summit

An India-China thaw before President Xi Jinping’s visit to New Delhi for the G20 summit next month now looks unlikely as uncertainty looms large over a much-speculated bilateral meeting between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Johannesburg in South Africa between August 22 and 24 next.

Modi and Xi were expected to travel to Johannesburg to take part in the BRICS summit, which would be hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. New Delhi and Beijing have been exploring the possibility of a bilateral meeting between the two leaders on the sideline of the conclave – leading to a thaw in the relations, which hit a new low over the past three years since the military stand-off between the two nations started in eastern Ladakh in April-May 2020.

But New Delhi is now rethinking if the Prime Minister, himself, should travel to Johannesburg for the BRICS summit or he should take part in it virtually, just as Russian President Vladimir Putin would do. The rethinking by New Delhi has also cast a shadow of uncertainty over Modi’s meeting with Xi on the sideline of the summit, sources told DH on Wednesday.

The BRICS (a bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in Johannesburg will take place just about a couple of weeks before the leaders of the G20 nations will arrive in New Delhi for their 18th annual conclave.

Xi is among the leaders New Delhi is expecting at the G20 summit, which Modi will host on September 9 and 10. To avert the awkward spectacle of the Prime Minister hosting the Chinese President amid the continuing military stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – the de facto India-China boundary – in eastern Ladakh, New Delhi was keen on a meeting between the two leaders in Johannesburg and of late had back-to-back high-level contacts with Beijing.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a meeting with Wang Yi, the director of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission, on the sideline of an East Asia Summit conclave in Jakarta on July 14. The two sides followed it up with a meeting between Wang and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on the sideline of a BRICS meeting in Johannesburg on July 24.

Modi and Xi had met at a seaside resort at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu in October 2019 for an “informal summit” – a sequel to the first such engagement that had been held at Wuhan in central China in April 2018. They had held a bilateral meeting on the sideline of the BRICS summit in Brasilia in November 2019.

The two leaders, however, had held no such formal bilateral engagement in 2020 and 2021, as the military stand-off along the LAC, particularly the clash at Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, had brought the relations between the two nations to a new low.

They had also attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit at Samarkand in Uzbekistan on September 15 and 16 last year. But neither had they held any bilateral meeting on the sideline of the conclave.

They, however, had exchanged courtesies on the sideline of the G20 summit at Bali in Indonesia on November 15 last year and, as recently revealed by Beijing first and then by New Delhi, had also spoken of the need to stabilise the India-China bilateral relations.