Unclaimed suitcase creates bomb scare in Poonch

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Sep 09 2020, 20:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 20:02 ist

An unclaimed suitcase on the roadside in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir created a bomb scare on Wednesday, prompting the Army to rush in a special squad to examine the object, police said.

However, no explosive was detected in the suitcase, which, it was later found, belonged to a soldier and contained his clothes and daily use items, a police official said.

He said some locals noticed the "abandoned" suitcase on the roadside near Bhimber Gali main chowk and immediately informed the police and the Army.

Police immediately cordoned off the area and diverted the traffic, the official said, adding the Army’s bomb disposal squad found no explosive material in it on inspection.

Later, a soldier approached the army team on the spot and claimed the suitcase, the police said, but could not share other details such as how the army man missed his suitcase there and if he was on leave or on duty.

