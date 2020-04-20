Under quarantine, West Bengal's migrant worker commits suicide in Ahmedabad

A 40-year-old migrant worker from West Bengal, who was living with his wife and two children in a college campus in quarantine, allegedly committed suicide in Ahmedabad, police said. They said that the man had a quarrel with his wife over their children's constant fight which compelled him to hang himself.

The labourer identified as Kamlesh S Pramanik, originally from Malda in West Bengal, was found hanging inside a boy's hostel at R C Technical College in Ghatlodia. Police said that Pramanik and his family were shifted to the college campus which has been converted into a quarantine facility for stranded migrant workers.

A policeman at Sola Police Station, where a case of accidental death has been registered, told DH that on 18th night around 9, Pramanik had quarrel with his wife over their children who, police said, would often go out to play which used to irk the father a lot. After the fight, he left the room, where the family was staying, and locked himself into another vacant room.

A day later on Sunday morning health officials came to distribute food and knocked at Pramanik's room but he didn't respond. Police said that the health officials broke open the door and found him hanging. When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone-1, P L Mall told DH, "The husband-wife had a dispute that led to the incident. We have registered the case as an accidental death." "We are probing if there is any other reason behind the suicide," Mall added.

Police said that Pramanik and his family were first put up at Iscon Mall which was converted into a shelter home for stranded migrant workers along with 126 others. Two days back, four of the workers were tested coronavirus positive following which all the other workers were taken to RC Technical College and were put under quarantined.

Meanwhile, in Aravalli district a migrant worker has been detected with the deadly virus who was also staying in a shelter home in Modasa town. Officials said that he was living with 60 other workers including his brother. He had developed some symptoms. Sources said that reports of five other inmates are awaited. Till Monday evening, seven cases were detected in the district.

"There are over a dozen shelter homes in the district in which over 1,200 workers are living against their will. Even the person who has been infected tried to run away while he was being taken for checking," said a senior officer. He added that "If the government doesn't send them home as soon as possible, they will run away and might spread the virus."

By Monday evening, the number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat reached 1939 which is spread in 25 districts including Aravalli of which Ahmedabad is the worst affected with 1,248 cases and 38 deaths out of 71 casualties reported in the state.