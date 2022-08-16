Under Ramana, over 250 recommendations for HC judges

Under Ramana, over 250 recommendations made for HC judges by Collegium: Report

The government also cleared the highest number of appointments during Ramana’s tenure

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 16 2022, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 14:52 ist
CJI N V Ramana. Credit: PTI file photo

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana made over 250 recommendations for the appointment of judges to High Courts since 2016.

The recommendations have helped bring vacancies in courts to the lowest levels since 2016, a report by The Indian Express said.

According to data from the Ministry of Law and Justice, there are 381 vacancies against the sanctioned strength of 1,108 judges in the High Courts as of July 1. There were 411 vacancies in January and February, 402 in March, 387 in April, 391 in May, and 400 vacancies in June.

The average vacancy since January 2016 was 418 judges. The highest vacancy level in this time was 478 in August 2016, the report said, adding that the Collegium also made 11 judge recommendations for the Supreme Court.

The government also cleared the highest number of appointments during Ramana’s tenure, with 266 judges being appointed to High Courts, compared to 104 appointments under S A Bobde and 107 under Ranjan Gogoi, the report said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

N V Ramana
Supreme Court
Collegium
High Court
Judiciary
India News

What's Brewing

One of the brightest stars is dying before our eyes

One of the brightest stars is dying before our eyes

Couture back on ramps but online retail still matters

Couture back on ramps but online retail still matters

Earth's water may be from asteroids: Study

Earth's water may be from asteroids: Study

K Sadashiva Rao: Forgotten Gandhi of the South

K Sadashiva Rao: Forgotten Gandhi of the South

Easy remedies for dull and dry hair

Easy remedies for dull and dry hair

 