Underworld don Chhota Rajan dies due to Covid-19 in Delhi

Underworld don Chhota Rajan dies due to Covid-19

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS,
  • May 07 2021, 16:06 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 16:22 ist
Mumbai underworld don Chhota Rajan. Credit: AFP File Photo

Underworld don Chotta Rajan, who was in custody, died due to Covid-19 at AIIMS, New Delhi on Friday.

Rajan (62), who was lodged in Tihar Jail, was shifted to AIIMS after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Also Read | From selling black tickets to becoming Dawood rival

The CBI has been investigating 68 cases against Rajan. Investigators said chargesheet had been filed in 35 cases and secured a conviction in four cases so far.

Earlier, former RJD MP and strongman Mohd Shahabuddin, who was also lodged in Tihar, died due to Covid-19 after he was shifted to a hospital.

More to follow...

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Chhota Rajan

