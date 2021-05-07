Underworld don Chhota Rajan dies due to Covid-19 in Delhi

Underworld don Chotta Rajan, who was in custody, died due to Covid-19 at AIIMS, New Delhi on Friday.

Rajan (62), who was lodged in Tihar Jail, was shifted to AIIMS after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The CBI has been investigating 68 cases against Rajan. Investigators said chargesheet had been filed in 35 cases and secured a conviction in four cases so far.

Earlier, former RJD MP and strongman Mohd Shahabuddin, who was also lodged in Tihar, died due to Covid-19 after he was shifted to a hospital.

