Unease in BJP leadership over hijab row: Report

With new developments coming up every day on the ongoing controversy over the hijab ban in educational institutions in Karnataka, a few reports have stated that the whole issue is taking a toll on the Bhartiya Janata Party’s dynamics in the state.

According to a report by The Indian Express, there is a sense that the Karnataka government and the state BJP allowed protests by a ‘small group of students at some pre-university college’ in Udupi to spread, reach the high court and acquire a national dimension.

However, DH could not independently verify this report.

Earlier, it was reported that the state government was rethinking its decision to tweak its order on the hijab ban which was issued on February 5.

Increasing protests by men and women, schoolgirls and teachers being forced to remove their headscarves before entering educational institutions, could be the reason for discomfort in a section of the BJP leadership, the report stated.

It could be seen that a lot of national BJP leaders have been mum about the whole hijab row. Not many BJP MPs came forward in support of the state leadership. A minister told the Indian Express that the top leadership of the party had discussed how to resolve the Karnataka issue.

“There have been suggestions that the state takes the stand that girls could use the dupattas that are a part of the uniform to cover their heads. The leadership seems to be keen on finding a middle path instead of being seen as hardliners on this,” the minister was quoted.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister, on Saturday blamed the ‘outsiders’ for creating confusion in schools and over the hijab row. “It’s very simple. There’s a High Court order that everyone has to follow. While doing that, there are outsiders getting involved. That’s why there’s so much confusion,” Bommai told reporters, without elaborating on who the outsiders are.

Altercations and tensions continue daily at schools and colleges where Muslim girls wearing the headscarves are being denied entry citing the interim order.

