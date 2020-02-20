Unemployment, regularisation of services top list of ‘grievances’ in Jammu and Kashmir

Unemployment and regularisation of casual and need based workers are topping the list of ‘major grievances’ during J&K administration’s grievance camps held by the top government officials in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the first major public initiative by Lt Governor administration after abrogation of Article 370 last August, commissioner secretary level officers are holding camps in Jammu and Srinagar to listen to the grievances of general public.

“In the absence of elected government, these camps provide an opportunity to the public to bring their grievances into the notice of the concerned officials. However, majority of the delegations who approach the officers during these camps come up with issues like unemployment and regularisation of services,” a senior official, who is part of the exercise told DH.

During one such camp, which was held by Commissioner Secretary, School Education and Social Welfare Department, Hirdesh Kumar in Srinagar, contractual teacher and lecturers working in School Education department hired on basis of academic arrangement sought regularisation.

A delegation of unemployed youth from Music subject requested the government to introduce the subject at school and college level so that they will get employment opportunity.

However, some delegations also raise issues like road connectivity, drinking water facilities, augmentation of health and educational infrastructure, development of tourism, and completion of ongoing schemes during these camps.

As per the Economic Survey Report of 2016, the unemployment rate in J&K is higher than the average national unemployment rate. Nearly a quarter of its population in the age group of 18 to 29 years is unemployed, which is far more than the national rate of 13.2 percent.

Deputy Director, Employment (Central), Shahid Mehmood said that as of December 2019, at least 2.5 lakh employed youth — including 1.5 lakh postgraduates and PhD scholars — have registered with the department.

In the absence of any viable private sector in J&K, government sector is the only hope for job seekers in the newly created Union Territory. There are over 4.5 lakh government employees in J&K besides thousands of casual laborers and daily-rated-workers, who have been demanding regularisation of their services for years together.