Kerala identifying new destinations to boost tourism

Unexplored tourist destinations being identified to revive tourism industry in Kerala: state Tourism Minister

According to Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas, the tourism sector has also suffered a loss of Rs 7,000 crore in foreign exchange earnings

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 09 2021, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 15:11 ist
Kerala suffered losses in the past year as tourism was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: Getty Images

With domestic tourism in Kerala having suffered losses of Rs 33,000 crore from March 2020 to December 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government has said unexplored tourist destinations are being identified to bring in more travellers for reviving the key sector.

According to Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas, the tourism sector has also suffered a loss of Rs 7,000 crore in foreign exchange earnings as the number of domestic and international travellers has dropped drastically since 2016 and especially during the pandemic period.

He said that meetings have been held at panchayat level in all the districts of the state to identify the unexplored tourist destinations and map them out.

Thereafter, these places, in each panchayat, would be collated on an app so that they can be brought to everyone's attention worldwide, Riyas said on Sunday.

The minister, at a press meet, said that the state government was working to revive domestic tourism by identifying unexplored tourist destinations in various districts and collating them on an app so that they can be brought to everyone's attention worldwide.

The initiative was mentioned at the press meet which was held to announce the holding of onam celebrations virtually wherein Kerala's arts, culture, food varieties and prominent tourist destinations would be showcased with the help of visual media and other means.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Tourism
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

5 bitter football 'break-ups' akin to Messi and Barca's

5 bitter football 'break-ups' akin to Messi and Barca's

Massive forest fire in Greece burning for 7th day

Massive forest fire in Greece burning for 7th day

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

But for her mother, Mirabai would have quit after Rio

But for her mother, Mirabai would have quit after Rio

Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?

Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?

DH Toon | 'Guide lynchers to take up javelin, boxing'

DH Toon | 'Guide lynchers to take up javelin, boxing'

Covid-19 survivors may suffer from lower intelligence

Covid-19 survivors may suffer from lower intelligence

Karnataka's heritage: High on Wi-Fi, low on toilets

Karnataka's heritage: High on Wi-Fi, low on toilets

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

 