Unfair to intensify agitation when talks are going on: Centre to farmers

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday urged agitating farmers to return to the discussion table, setting aside the demand for the repeal of farm laws.

The agitating farmers rejected Tomar’s appeal for further talks and announced that it would now also block railway tracks in addition to staging demonstrations in all districts, toll plazas on highways and protests in all the states starting Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Tomar and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal insisted that the three farm sector laws have been enacted by the government with the intention to liberate the farmers from the shackles of the mandi system by giving them an option to sell their produce anywhere and to anyone.

“It is also unfair to intensify the agitation when the talks were still on,” the ministers said, adding that the government has an “open mind” and ready for discussion on “any forum”.

Goyal and Tomar described the new farm laws as “biggest agricultural reforms” in the country so far and made it clear that the government is ready to make amendments to address the concerns of the farmers.

Tomar said that he is “pained” to see that the farmers are not able to take a decision despite all their concerns being addressed by the government.

“Every law is for the people of the country. There are many who believe that they will benefit from these laws,” Tomar said.

Citing the adverse weather conditions and the Covid-19 pandemic, Goyal urged the union leaders to allow the farmers to go to their villages, while they continue the talks with the government to clear their doubts on the reforms.

“We are opposed to these laws in principle since they were brought to benefit traders and corporations. Before these protests started, the government did not pay heed to our concerns,” Darshan Pal Singh, President of the Krantikari Kisan Union, told reporters.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) President Balbir Singh Rajewal said that proposals sent by the government had been discussed several times before and there is nothing new in them.

“The farmer unions have not shut the doors for talks, but the government must come with concrete proposals,” Rajewal said.

The farmers have been agitating against the farm sector reforms since November 26 on the Delhi borders and insist that the government repeal the laws as they would benefit the corporate sector.