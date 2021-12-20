'Unfair, unacceptable': CPM's Kareem, CPI's Viswam criticise government's selective invitation for meeting over suspension of MPs

After Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha floor leader Elamaram Kareem and CPI's Binoy Viswam have shot off a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi urging him to call a meeting of all Opposition parties instead of selective invitation, saying if the government is "sincere" in resolving the impasse over suspension of 12 MPs, it should do so.

Kareem's letter on Sunday came hours after Joshi wrote to him inviting him and four other floor leaders, whose MPs were suspended for the entire Winter Session, for a meeting.

Kareem, who is among the 12 suspended MPs, said it was "quite unfortunate" that the government has delayed initiation of talks with the Opposition even after three weeks of suspension.

"Even now the action of the government is not sincere as the meeting is meant for only the floor leaders of the suspended MPs' parties. As you are well aware that the entire Opposition has been taking a unified stand on this suspension issue," he wrote.

.@cpimspeak #RajyaSabha floor leader @ElamaramKareem_ writes to Parl Affairs Min Joshi on invite to 5 parties on 12 MPs' suspension. Says quite unfortunate that it took 3 weeks to initiate talks, Urges govt to call meeting of all Opp parties if it is sincere @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/0Ns6RbFXrH — Shemin (@shemin_joy) December 19, 2021

All the Opposition parties together had requested Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and the government to hold such a meeting to resolve the stalemate from day one, he said.

"It is the government which delayed it and the current decision of inviting only a section of the Opposition party leaders for the meeting is completely unfair and unacceptable. If the government is sincere in resolving this issue, I would request you to convene the meeting of all Opposition parties instead of calling only five parties from it," Kareem wrote.

CPI Parliamentary Party leader Binoy Viswam alleged that the government was now attempting to divide the Opposition by "only calling leaders of some parties" for the meeting.

"This is extremely incorrect and shows the government insincerity in finding an actual resolution to the current stalemate," Viswam wrote.

Joshi has invited floor leaders of Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, CPI(M) and CPI, whose MPs were suspended, for a meeting with Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and himself.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also wrote a similar letter to Joshi, describing the government's selective invitation as "unfair and unfortunate".

