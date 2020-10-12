Unidentified militant killed in Srinagar encounter

An unidentified militant was killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in the uptown Rambagh area of Srinagar city on Monday.

The gun battle erupted after a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police and paramilitary CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Mir Mohalla, Rambagh following ‘specific’ information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said that as the search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which met with retaliation from the security forces, in which one militant was killed so-far. The identity of the slain militant was not ascertained immediately.

According to sources, one to two more militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

This is the seventh encounter in Srinagar since May which comes as a reminder from the militants that its presence has increased in the city, which was not long ago was considered a zero-militancy zone.

Three militants and a woman were killed in an encounter with security forces in Batamaloo area of Srinagar on September 17. Prior to that, three more militants and a police officer were killed in a gun-battle between security forces and ultras in Pantha Chowk area on the outskirts of Srinagar city on August 30. On July 25, two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar city.



Earlier in June, J&K police acknowledged that militants were moving in Srinagar to receive funds and medical treatment and the city was not militancy free.



“Srinagar can never be free of militants till militancy is there. They (militants) keep on coming to the city for several purposes. At times they come for medical treatment, meeting with each other and sometimes to receive funds,” Inspector General Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had said.