Unidentified militant killed in Srinagar

Unidentified militant killed in Srinagar shootout

Search on for two other ultras, said IGP Kashmir

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 10 2022, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 16:58 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

An unidentified militant was killed in a brief shootout with police in the Hazratbal area on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Thursday.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, confirmed the news. 

He said searches were on for two other militants who had fled from the spot.

The shootout comes barely a few hours after two LeT militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. 

On February 5, two militants of The Resistance Front (TRF) outfit, an affiliate of the LeT, had been killed in a gunfight in the Zakura area of Hazratbal on the outskirts of Srinagar. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir
Shootout
militant
Police
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners

New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners

Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world

Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world

Election 2022 Result: Early trends show BJP ahead in UP

Election 2022 Result: Early trends show BJP ahead in UP

AAP supporters celebrate Punjab win in early trends

AAP supporters celebrate Punjab win in early trends

Viruses can do good

Viruses can do good

 