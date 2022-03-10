Unidentified militant killed in Srinagar shootout

An unidentified militant was killed in a brief shootout with police in the Hazratbal area on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Thursday.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, confirmed the news.

He said searches were on for two other militants who had fled from the spot.

The shootout comes barely a few hours after two LeT militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

On February 5, two militants of The Resistance Front (TRF) outfit, an affiliate of the LeT, had been killed in a gunfight in the Zakura area of Hazratbal on the outskirts of Srinagar.

