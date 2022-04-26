Uniform Civil Code unacceptable to Muslims: AIMPLB

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS,
  • Apr 26 2022, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2022, 17:53 ist

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has said that the uniform civil code is ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘anti-minority’, and is unacceptable to Muslims.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Board’s general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, has stated, “Now the adoption of the Uniform Civil Code by the Uttarakhand or Uttar Pradesh government or the central government is just a timeless rhetoric and everyone knows that their purpose is not to address issues such as rising inflation, falling economy and rising unemployment.”

The statement adds, “The Uniform Civil Code issue has been brought up to divert attention from real issues and promote an agenda of hatred and discrimination. This anti-constitutional move is not acceptable to Muslims at all. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board strongly condemns this and urges the government to refrain from such actions.”

Muslims
uniform civil code
All India Muslim Personal Law Board

