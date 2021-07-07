Cabinet rejig: 43 leaders who are likely to take oath

Union Cabinet expansion: List of 43 leaders who are likely to take oath today

Meanwhile, Harsh Vardhan and seven other ministers resigned from the Cabinet ahead of the major rejig exercise

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 07 2021, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 16:54 ist
Narendra Modi file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Names of 43 leaders have come up who are going to take oath during the Union Cabinet expansion. Some of the prominent names include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bhupender Yadav, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ajay Bhatt and Anurag Thakur.

Meanwhile, Harsh Vardhan and seven other ministers resigned from the Cabinet ahead of the major rejig exercise. Below is the list of leaders who will take oath today:

 

