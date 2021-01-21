Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan slams rumours about Covid-19 vaccine

With more than 40% of the targeted population not turning up for the Covid-19 jabs even after six days, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday blamed “vested political interests” for “spreading rumours and encouraging vaccine hesitancy”.

“It is only a handful with vested political interests who are interested in spreading rumours and encouraging vaccine hesitancy among those vulnerable to such propaganda in the population,” Vardhan said here, after releasing publicity material featuring eminent doctors and medical scientists rooting for the vaccine.

On the ground, after six days, only the first million healthcare workers – 10,40,014 to be precise - received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in 18,161 sessions. Considering the Centre’s plan of doing 100 vaccinations in each session, the shortfall is nearly 43%.

The trend is similar even on the day-to-day vaccination count. On Thursday, 2,33,530 people got the jabs at 4,043 sessions – a deficit of 42% from the target.

“Ideally, we should be reaching 3-4 million per day to keep the targets realistic. We need to be able to do about four million per day to have two doses delivered on a 300 million priority group of people by August,” Rijo John, health economist and a visiting professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode told DH.

“The paradox is that countries across the globe are asking us for access to the vaccines while a section of our own is fomenting misinformation and doubt for narrow political ends. Let us put a stop to these falsehoods. Truth is powerful and shall prevail,” Vardhan said.

Neither Vardhan nor the Union Health Ministry, however, confirmed reports claiming Prime Minister Modi, the Chief Ministers and a large section of MPs will take the vaccine in the second phase when 27 crore Indians will be vaccinated.

But going by the government’s inclusion criteria of providing vaccines to 50 plus people, the 70-year-old Prime Minister, most of the Chief Ministers and bulk of the Parliamentarians are likely to be eligible when the second round starts in a couple of months.

“The elimination of polio and smallpox was made possible by large-scale immunisation. Once immunised, not only is the person protected from the disease, he or she is also unable to transmit the disease to others, thus passing on the social benefit to the larger society,” the minister said.

“The vaccination against Covid-19 will similarly create persons incapable of transmitting the disease and eradicate the disease altogether after some time.”