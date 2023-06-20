Mandaviya to chair high-level meeting on heatwave today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to chair high-level meet on June 20 to review preparedness as heatwave prevails

IMD predicted that heatwave conditions are very likely to continue for next two days

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 20 2023, 08:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 08:52 ist
Mansukh Mandaviya. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a high-level meeting on Tuesday morning to review public health preparedness regarding heatwaves across the country, reported ANI citing sources. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that heatwave conditions are very likely to continue in some pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha (Maharashtra), Chhattisgarh and Telangana for the next two days.

Also Read | Heat waves killed nearly 100 people in India since last week

More to follow...

Mansukh Mandaviya
India News
Heat wave
Uttar Pradesh
IMD

