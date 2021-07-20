MoHFW suggests reopening of primary schools first

Union Health Ministry suggests reopening of primary schools first

  • Jul 20 2021, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 17:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday suggested reopening of primary schools first, before opening colleges. 

Children can handle viral infection much better and hence, it would be wise to consider reopening primary schools first, it said.

It also said that the decision has to be taken at the district level, ensuring entire support staff in schools get fully vaccinated.

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Schools
Colleges

