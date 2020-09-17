Union Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on Thursday discharged from AIIMS where he was admitted five days ago for a post Covid-19 "check-up" before the start of Parliament Session.

The 55-year-old top BJP leader is likely to attend Parliament from Monday onwards, sources said.

He was taken to AIIMS for the second time on Saturday night after he complained of breathing trouble.

However, an AIIMS statement had said that he was asked to come to the hospital for a "complete medical check-up before Parliament Session for 1-2 days". The Monsoon Session of Parliament started last Monday and official papers and Bills listed in his name were tabled by Ministers of State for Home.

Shah was detected with Covid-19 on August 2 and was discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after recovery on August 14. However, he was admitted to AIIMS-Delhi on August 18 after he complained of fatigue and body ache. He was later discharged on August 31 only to get back to the hospital again on September 12 night.