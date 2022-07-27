Home Minister Amit Shah honours CRPF on its raising day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah honours CRPF on its raising day

The CRPF was established on July 27, 1939 as the Crown Representative Police

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2022, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 15:46 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday greeted the personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on its raising day and said it has created a glorious history of valour that every Indian is proud of.

The CRPF was established on July 27, 1939 as the Crown Representative Police and after independence, it was named as the Central Reserve Police Force by an Act of Parliament on December 28, 1949.

Also Read | Government gives 'in-principle' nod to 10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPFs

Shah said the CRPF has not only made a unique contribution in keeping the country's security intact, but also created a glorious history of valour, which every Indian is proud of.

"I congratulate the jawans of the CRPF on the raising day and salute their service and dedication to the nation," he said.

The first home minister of the country, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, had envisioned a multi-faceted role for the CRPF according to the changing needs of the newly-independent nation, an official release said.

