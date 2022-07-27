Union Home Minister Amit Shah honours CRPF on its raising day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday greeted the personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on its raising day and said it has created a glorious history of valour that every Indian is proud of.

The CRPF was established on July 27, 1939 as the Crown Representative Police and after independence, it was named as the Central Reserve Police Force by an Act of Parliament on December 28, 1949.

Shah said the CRPF has not only made a unique contribution in keeping the country's security intact, but also created a glorious history of valour, which every Indian is proud of.

"I congratulate the jawans of the CRPF on the raising day and salute their service and dedication to the nation," he said.

अपने शौर्य से @crpfindia ने न सिर्फ देश की सुरक्षा को अक्षुण्ण रखने में अद्वितीय योगदान दिया है बल्कि वीरता का एक गौरवशाली इतिहास भी बनाया है, जिस पर हर भारतीय को गर्व है। 83वें स्थापना दिवस की CRPF के जवानों को शुभकामनाएँ देता हूँ और उनकी राष्ट्रसेवा व समर्पण को सलाम करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/9vIOc3suCO — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 27, 2022

The first home minister of the country, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, had envisioned a multi-faceted role for the CRPF according to the changing needs of the newly-independent nation, an official release said.