Union Home Minister Amit Shah recovers, to be discharged shortly

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to AIIMS-Delhi for post-Covid-19 care 12 days ago, has recovered and will be discharged shortly, the hospital said on Saturday.

The 55-year-old top BJP leader was taken to AIIMS after he complained of body ache and fatigue at 2 AM on August 18, four days after he was discharged from Medanta Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

"Amit Shah is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-Covid-19 care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," an AIIMS statement said.

Shah, who tested positive for Covid-19 on August 2 and admitted to Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram, had on August 14 announced on Twitter that he had recovered from Covid-19 and the fresh tests had confirmed he was Covid-19 negative.

Shah had missed the Ram Temple 'bhumi pujan' function in Ayodhya on August 5 and the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort where Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag and addressed the nation.

In the past couple of days, there has been speculation about Shah's health. The AIIMS had not released any health bulletin on Shah, who is diabetic, after it issued a statement on August 18, which announced his admission in the hospital.