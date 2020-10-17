Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla's term extended till August 2021

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, who was to retire in November this year, has been given an extension till August next year so that he could complete two years in the post.

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Bhalla as Home Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation on November 30 up to 22 August, 2021.

The 1984-batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre was appointed Home Secretary on August 22 last year. The post of Home Secretary has a fixed tenure of two years and the term ends only in August next year.

This has necessitated the issuance of an order extending his service.