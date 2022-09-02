Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's daughter creates record

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's daughter creates record

On Thursday, Suhasini, leading the team of 'Indus Calling' expedition, completed the longest ever rafting expedition on the river Indus

IANS
IANS, Jaipur,
  • Sep 02 2022, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 21:09 ist
A Post Graduate in Political Science, Suhasini Shekhawat has a Diploma in Advanced Leadership from Oxford. Credit: Twitter/ @gssjodhpur

 Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's daughter Suhasini Shekhawat has set up a new record by traversing the inaccessible highlands of the Ganga, Brahmaputra and Indus rivers in a single trip.

On Thursday, Suhasini, leading the team of 'Indus Calling' expedition, completed the longest ever rafting expedition on the river Indus. It started from Manesar near the Indo-China border and concluded near Kargil on the Indo-Pak border.

Apparently, these highlands lack oxygen and are filled with dangerous rocks.

Union Minister Shekhawat took to Twitter and shared the information.

He said that Suhasini's dreams are different. "She is not afraid of difficulties and displays the confidence and talent of the daughters of India. Her courage at times amazes me. Daughters grow up and fulfill their father's life journey with new hopes. I see myself in her," he tweeted.

A Post Graduate in Political Science, Suhasini Shekhawat has a Diploma in Advanced Leadership from Oxford. Besides excelling in sports, she is also a great shooter.

In 2019, Suhasini was also a part of the 31-day 'Ganga Invitation Campaign'. She covered a distance of 2500 km from Devprayag in Uttarakhand to Gangasagar in West Bengal through rafting.

She had joined the 917 km long Brahmaputra Invitational expedition in 2021, and did river rafting from Gelling, Arunachal Pradesh to Asmaralga in Assam.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
India News
Ganga
Brahmaputra

