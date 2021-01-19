Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to look after AYUSH Ministry until Shripad Naik's recovery

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was on Tuesday given the responsibilities of Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Yesso Naik, who is in hospital and undergoing treatment after a road accident.

President Ram Nath Kovind temporarily assigned the Ministry of AYUSH (independent charge) to Rijiju, a decision taken on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rijiju will hold Naik's responsibilities until he resumes work after recovery.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed that during the hospitalization and treatment of Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH); and Minister of State in Ministry of Defence, following a road accident, his portfolio related to Ministry of AYUSH, be temporarily assigned to Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State (Independent Charge) in addition to his existing portfolios," a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.

The President of India has further directed that this arrangement may continue until Shri Shripad Yesso Naik resumes his work related to the Ministry of AYUSH, it added.

Naik was seriously injured while his wife Vijaya Naik and his close aide died after the car they were travelling in turned turtle near Hosakambi in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka on January 12.

On Tuesday, Naik told PTI that he would be discharged in the next four to five days. He is currently undergoing treatment at Goa Medical College and Hospital.