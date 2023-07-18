Goyal launches sale of subsidised chana dal at Rs 60/kg

Union Minister Piyush Goyal launches sale of subsidised chana dal at Rs 60/kg under 'Bharat Dal' brand

The dal will be available for Rs 60 per kg for a 1 kg pack and Rs 55 per kg for a 30 kg pack.

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2023, 08:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 08:05 ist
Piyush Goyal. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre on Monday announced the sale of subsidised chana dal under the brand name ‘Bharat Dal’ to provide relief to consumers from price rise. 

"The retail outlets of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) in Delhi-NCR are selling the chana dal. The introduction of ‘Bharat Dal’ is a major step taken by the Centre Government towards making pulses available to consumers at affordable prices by converting chana stock of the government into chana dal," Union Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.  

Also Read | Allot 10,000 MT each of wheat and tur dal to control prices: Tamil Nadu to Centre

The milling and packaging of the chana dal is undertaken by National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) for distribution through its retail outlets in Delhi-NCR and also through the outlets of NCCF, Kendriya Bhandar and Safal. The chana dal, under this arrangement, is also made available to state governments for supplies under their welfare schemes, police, jails, and also for distribution through their Consumer Cooperative outlets, said a statement from the ministry. 

Chana, also known as chickpeas, is one of the most commonly consumed pulses in India. Chana dal can be used as an alternative to tur dal. It is a key ingredient, used in the making in namkeens and sweets.

Piyush Goyal
India News

