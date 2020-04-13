Javadekar reviews I&B ministry effort to curb fake news

Union minister Prakash Javadekar reviews efforts made by I&B ministry to check fake news

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 13 2020, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 18:52 ist
Representative image. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javdekar on Monday reviewed efforts made by the ministry to check fake news.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Javadekar along with Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel were some of the early office-goers on Monday, along with other senior officials.

Most of the ministers and officials had been following the government's work-from-home protocols issued in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Javadekar held a meeting with senior officials at the ministry and reviewed the efforts by various wings of the ministry to check fake news, officials said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Fake News
misinformation
I&B ministry
Prakash Javadekar
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

 