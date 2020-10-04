Union Minister Paswan undergoes heart surgery

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan undergoes heart surgery after weeks-long hospitalisation

  Oct 04 2020
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan. Credit: PTI

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party patron Ram Vilas Paswan has undergone a heart surgery, his son Chirag Paswan said on Sunday. 

Ram Vilas Paswan (74), who has been in active politics for more than five decades and is one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders, has been hospitalised for the last few weeks. 

In a tweet, Chirag Paswan said his father underwent a heart surgery due to sudden developments on Saturday evening, which forced him to cancel a party meeting and rush to be by his father's side. 

If needed, the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution will undergone another operation in a few weeks, he said.

Chirag Paswan thanked people for standing with him and his family in this hour of crisis.

