Union minister takes stock of Vaishno Devi stampede

Union minister rushes to take stock of Vaishno Devi stampede

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 01 2022, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 11:58 ist
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has rushed to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the situation after a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine killed at least 12 people and injured 20 others.

Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), is Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency.

"I'm immediately rushing to #Katra to take stock of the situation arising out of the tragedy at Mata #VaishnoDevi Shrine. I look forward to have a detailed discussion with the administration and report it back to Hon’ble PM Sh @NarendraModi,” he tweeted on Saturday.

Also Read — 12 dead, 20 injured in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine in J&K

At least 12 people were killed and 20 others injured in a stampede at the famous shrine, triggered by a heavy rush of devotees, officials said Saturday.

The stampede took place near Gate Number 3 outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills.

In another tweet, Singh said the prime minister is personally monitoring and keeping track of the situation following the stampede at the shrine. "PM has conveyed his sympathies to bereaved families and issued instructions to provide all possible medical aid & assistance to the injured," the minister tweeted.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Vaishno Devi
Jitendra Singh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fewer watch Times Square ball drop amid Omicron

Fewer watch Times Square ball drop amid Omicron

Whackyverse | A perfumer's 'scent of money'

Whackyverse | A perfumer's 'scent of money'

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

DH Toon | Reality is mimicking cartoons

DH Toon | Reality is mimicking cartoons

Bengalureans start New Year party in the afternoon

Bengalureans start New Year party in the afternoon

A mobility wish list for 2022

A mobility wish list for 2022

10 major sporting events to look forward to in 2022

10 major sporting events to look forward to in 2022

 