Union Minister S Jaishankar, Iran FM Zarif discuss challenges posed by coronavirus outbreak

  • Apr 14 2020, 14:43 ist
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday discussed the challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak and other regional developments.

"Welcomed a call from FM @JZarif of Iran. Discussed respective responses to the #Coronavirus challenge. Also exchanged views on regional developments," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Iran's Foreign Ministry, in a tweet, said the two leaders also discussed the latest political developments in Afghanistan, especially the peace process in the country, during their telephonic conversation.  

"They also exchanged views on the latest situation of COVID-19 outbreak in the region and the world as well as the collective ways to cope with it and illegal and unilateral US sanctions against the Iranian nation," Iran's Foreign Ministry said.

Iran recorded about 73,000 coronavirus cases with over 4,500 deaths.

