Union minister Scindia visits MP's flood affected Gwalior-Chambal region; discusses situation with CM Chouhan

Scindia visits flood-hit MP; discusses scenario with CM

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Aug 29 2022, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 12:48 ist

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the flood-affected Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh and discussed the situation and relief measures with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Scindia, who hails from Gwalior and is a parliamentarian from Madhya Pradesh, toured the flood-hit areas over the last few days and met some of the affected people. He arrived in the state capital Bhopal on Sunday evening. Madhya Pradesh witnessed heavy rains last week, causing flooding in parts of the state.

Talking to reporters on Sunday evening before leaving for Delhi, Scindia said people facing the rain fury were also affected by flooded rivers and this compounded their problems, especially in low-lying areas. The Union minister also directed officials during a meeting in the Gwalior-Chambal region to provide immediate relief to the people and also instructed to prepare an action plan to deal with such a situation in the future.

“After touring five affected districts due to excessive rains and floods, Scindia apprised Chief Minister Chouhan about the ground situation and discussed relief measures,” MP's Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat said.

Scindia discussed four points with Chouhan - about providing rations to the affected families, health facilities, compensation and survey of the affected land and properties and shifting people permanently to safer places with their consent, Silawat said.

India News
Madhya Pradesh
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Flood

