Union minister Shripad Naik recovering well, shifted out of ICU

Union minister Shripad Naik, who is recuperating after his vehicle met with an accident in which his wife and a close aide were killed, was on Friday shifted to a VVIP room from the Intensive Care Unit in Goa Medical College and Hospital, a senior official said.

GMCH Dean Shivanand Bandekar said Naik was recovering well and all parameters and blood test reports were normal.

Naik, 68, the Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH, had met with an accident late night on January 11 while on his way back to Goa from neighbouring Karnataka.