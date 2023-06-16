Union minister's house set on fire in Manipur

In the latest incident of violence in Manipur, a mob torched the residence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs R K Ranjan Singh at Kongba in Imphal on Thursday late night, reported news agency ANI quoting the state government.

The Union Minister, speaking to ANI said "I am currently in Kerala for official work. Thankfully, nobody got injured last night at my Imphal home. The miscreants came with petrol bombs and damage has been done to the ground floor and first floor of my home," adding, "It is very sad to see what is happening in my home state. I will still continue to appeal for peace. Those indulging in this kind of violence are absolutely inhuman."

