Union minister's house set on fire in Manipur

Union minister's house set on fire in Manipur

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 16 2023, 07:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 08:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In the latest incident of violence in Manipur, a mob torched the residence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs R K Ranjan Singh at Kongba in Imphal on Thursday late night, reported news agency ANI quoting the state government. 

The Union Minister, speaking to ANI said "I am currently in Kerala for official work. Thankfully, nobody got injured last night at my Imphal home. The miscreants came with petrol bombs and damage has been done to the ground floor and first floor of my home," adding, "It is very sad to see what is happening in my home state. I will still continue to appeal for peace. Those indulging in this kind of violence are absolutely inhuman." 

More details awaited...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manipur
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

New 'Black Mirror' season tackles actors' AI fears

New 'Black Mirror' season tackles actors' AI fears

Clear nutrition info key to fight obesity

Clear nutrition info key to fight obesity

Good public health system incompatible with inequality

Good public health system incompatible with inequality

Data leak: Govt must stop living in denial

Data leak: Govt must stop living in denial

K'taka's Vande Bharat likely to start ops on June 28

K'taka's Vande Bharat likely to start ops on June 28

 