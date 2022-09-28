Union ministry adds top scientist to Panje wetland monitoring panel

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Control (MOEFCC) has nominated an eminent scientist to be part of a committee to monitor the intertidal water status at Panje wetland—in compliance with a seven-month-old National Green Tribunal (NGT) order—an RTI information obtained by Mumbai-based NGO NatConnect Foundation shows.

The MOEFCC nominated Sanjay Deshmukh, a well-known professor from University of Mumbai’s Department of Life Sciences, for the joint committee as mandated by the NGT’s Western Zonal bench in February.

This follows an RTI (Right to Information) application filed in May by NatConnect Foundation to find out about the committee’s status and reminders to the MOEFCC to comply with the NGT order. Union environment secretary Manju Pandey, too, intervened and asked the officials to act quickly.

“Finally, the Wetlands Division scientist Raja Sekhar Ratti communicated to us about the appointment of Prof Deshmukh,” NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar said.

Confirming the wetland status of the intertidal area of Panje, the NGT ruled in February that a joint committee of nominees from the National Wetland Committee, State Wetland Authority (Maharashtra), Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority and Raigad District Collector needs to take all steps necessary for “protection, conservation and management of the wetland” in question.

The joint committee will be free to permit any protective measures during monsoon to prevent flooding, the NGT had said and clarified that there was no bar to de-silting, subject to necessary approvals of the statutory authorities without adversely affecting the mangroves and the tidal flow.

Meanwhile, fresh blockage was made by unidentified persons at Panje wetland apparently to stop the free flow of water, but the tide’s pressure pushed away the obstacle on Monday, environmentalists said.