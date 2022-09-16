'Normalised' CUET scores to be used for merit lists

Universities to use 'normalised' CUET scores for preparing merit lists, not percentile: UGC chief

The results for the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG were declared earlier in the day

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 16 2022, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 16:01 ist
The scores have been normalised to provide a level playing field to students who wrote the exam in the same subject on different days or in different shifts. Credit: PTI Photo

After the results for the Common University Entrance Test were declared, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday said universities will prepare the rank list for undergraduate admissions on the basis of "normalised" scores and not percentile or "raw marks".

Kumar told PTI that the scores have been normalised to provide a level playing field to students who wrote the exam in the same subject on different days or in different shifts.

The results for the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG were declared earlier in the day.

Also read | CUET (UG) results declared: Over 19,800 score 100 percentile

"The rank lists will be prepared by universities using normalised NTA scores and not the basis of percentile. The scores have been normalised to provide a level playing field to students since they wrote test in the same subject on different days," Kumar said.

"Normalisation of CUET scores has been done separately for each subject for which exam was held in multiple shifts," he added.

The normalisation formula using "equipercentile method" has been decided by a panel comprising professors from Indian Statistical Institute, IIT Delhi and Delhi University. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

CUET
Results
India News
Education
universities
UGC

What's Brewing

'DDLJ' is remade for the stage, raising eyebrows

'DDLJ' is remade for the stage, raising eyebrows

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...

DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...

Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public

Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public

Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn

Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn

 