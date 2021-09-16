University in Kerala to keep portions on RSS in abeyance

The Kannur University in Kerala has decided to keep in abeyance portions from books written by RSS leaders in the post-graduate syllabus after being criticised for including them.

Vice-chancellor Gopinath Ravindran said on Thursday that necessary changes would be made in the said portions and included in the fourth semester of the PG course.

The state witnessed strong protests last week over including portions of the books of RSS and Hindutva ideologues like M S Golwalkar and V D Savarkar in the syllabus. Even Left Front leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Benoy Viswam of the CPI had condemned the decision.

However, a section of political leaders, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had commented that as an academician, he felt that students should read and critically understand all perspectives.

Check out the latest DH videos here: