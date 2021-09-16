Kerala varsity to keep portions on RSS in abeyance

University in Kerala to keep portions on RSS in abeyance

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had commented that as an academician, he felt that students should read and critically understand all perspectives

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 16 2021, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 22:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Kannur University in Kerala has decided to keep in abeyance portions from books written by RSS leaders in the post-graduate syllabus after being criticised for including them.

Vice-chancellor Gopinath Ravindran said on Thursday that necessary changes would be made in the said portions and included in the fourth semester of the PG course.

The state witnessed strong protests last week over including portions of the books of RSS and Hindutva ideologues like M S Golwalkar and V D Savarkar in the syllabus. Even Left Front leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Benoy Viswam of the CPI had condemned the decision. 

However, a section of political leaders, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had commented that as an academician, he felt that students should read and critically understand all perspectives.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
RSS
Congress
Left Front
Shashi Tharoor
Indian Politics
M S Golwalkar
V D Savarkar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Noida residents can now register their pets on an app

Noida residents can now register their pets on an app

The evolution of canine teeth of carnivorous mammals

The evolution of canine teeth of carnivorous mammals

How B'desh's trans entrepreneurs make workplaces safe

How B'desh's trans entrepreneurs make workplaces safe

With Covid vaccine mandates, religious exemptions grow

With Covid vaccine mandates, religious exemptions grow

Ola sells scooters worth Rs 600 crore in 24 hours 

Ola sells scooters worth Rs 600 crore in 24 hours 

SpaceX's first all-civilian crew launched to orbit

SpaceX's first all-civilian crew launched to orbit

This Ladakh engineer brings cosmos down to the Earth

This Ladakh engineer brings cosmos down to the Earth

What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?

What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?

 