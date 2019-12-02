Unnao case: Court commences hearing final arguments

A Delhi court Monday commenced hearing final arguments in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017.

During in-camera proceedings, District Judge Dharmesh Sharma concluded recording statements of defense witnesses and started hearing the CBI's arguments, said advocate Dharmendra Mishra, appearing for the Unnao rape survivor.

The court has recorded the statements of 13 prosecution witnesses and nine defense witnesses said the lawyer.

It directed the CBI to file a status report on whether the Unnao rape survivor and her family members have been shifted to the rented accommodation here as per its direction.

The family was staying at a hostel of Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center, AIIMS while the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) was directed by the court to arrange accommodation for them in the national capital.

The court asked the CBI's Investigating Officer to contact the rape survivor's family and file a report within seven days on whether they have been shifted to the rented apartment in terms of the groundwork done by the officials of DCW, said the lawyer.

The court further said that the security and escort, which were provided to the rape survivor and her family on the directions of the Supreme Court, should continue as they are yet to be examined as witnesses in the other related cases.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. The court has also framed charges against co-accused Shashi Singh in the case.