Unnao: CBI books MLA Sengar, 9 others on murder charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others on murder charges in connection with the truck-car collision that left the woman who had accused the legislator of rape critically injured, officials said on Wednesday.

A special team formed by the agency to probe the case reached the crash site in the Gurubakshganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district.

A speeding truck hit the car in which the rape victim was travelling from her home in Unnao to Rae Bareli on Sunday, killing two relatives and leaving her and a lawyer critically injured.

"The CBI has constituted a team for speedy and smooth investigation of the case," said the agency's spokesperson.

The team inspected the crime scene and the truck that had hit the white Maruti Swift car.

The crash took place when the woman, who has accused the BJP MLA of raping her when she was a minor on the pretext of arranging a job for her, was returning after meeting her uncle Mahesh Singh lodged in the Rae Bareli prison.

The BJP claimed that it had suspended the MLA from the party after the allegations surfaced last year.

The CBI, which is probing the rape case as well, has already filed a chargesheet against the MLA and his kin.

The number plate of the truck, which was coming from the opposite direction on the wrong side of the road, was smeared with black paint, according to eyewitnesses.

The CBI team also spoke to police officers who were the first responders after the crash was reported.

The team will also record statements of the police officers who were the security cover for the woman and will seek their responses about why they did not accompany the victim on Sunday when the crash took place, agency sources said.

According to normal procedures, the CBI has taken over the investigation into the case from the Uttar Pradesh Police by re-registering its FIR.

The crash FIR was first registered by the UP Police on a complaint by Singh, who is lodged in the Rae Bareli prison.

After his niece accused Sengar of rape, Singh was slapped with multiple false cases by people close to Sengar, Singh alleged. The police had arrested Singh and he was transferred to Rae Bareli prison.

"It was alleged that the accused persons were conspiring, threatening and harassing the family of the complainant. It was further alleged that in this matter, the accident that occurred on July 28, 2019, has resulted in the loss of two lives. Also, the Unnao victim and the family lawyer(both passengers in a car) are still under treatment at a hospital in Lucknow," the CBI spokesperson said.

Besides Sengar, those named in the crash FIR include his brother Manoj Singh Sengar, Arun Singh, Vinod Mishra, Hari Pal Singh, Navin Singh, Komal Singh, Gyanendra Singh, Rinku Singh, advocate Awadhesh Singh and 15-20 unidentified persons.

In the FIR, Singh had alleged that the family was under constant pressure from the kin of Sengar.

They had been threatening to kill the entire family if the case against him was not withdrawn, he alleged.

He also alleged that false cases have been slapped against him for not yielding to the pressure and he has been transferred to Rae Bareli prison where a threat to his life looms.

Singh, who lost his wife and sister-in-law in the collision, has also alleged that complaints by the victim's family were not heeded by the local police, the FIR said.

On Tuesday, the Centre handed over the probe to the CBI on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The state government has come under severe criticism for failing to provide security to the 19-year-old woman who was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA in 2017.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had on Monday filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging "conspiracy" behind the car crash.