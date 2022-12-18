'Unnecessary': India opposes call to slash pesticide subsidy

India has sought more public finance to protect its biodiversity and strongly opposed proposals to reduce subsidies on fertilizers and pesticides for the sake of biodiversity.

“Our agriculture … is the source of life, livelihoods and culture for hundreds of millions. Such essential support to vulnerable sections cannot be called subsidies and targeted for elimination,” Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said at the 15th Conference of Parties (COP15) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) in Montreal on Friday.

“A numerical global target for pesticide reduction is unnecessary and must be left to countries to decide,” Yadav said delivering India’s national statement at the convention

One of the proposals under debate at Montreal is a call for slashing harmful subsidies by at least $ 500 billion annually from the estimated $ 1.8 trillion. Part of the plan includes a proposed reduction of subsidies on fertilizers and pesticides used in agriculture, but many farming powerhouses such as Brazil and Argentina have opposed the plan.

This is part of 23 global biodiversity protection targets that are being worked following the expiry of the Aichi targets in 2020.

"The UN Millennium Development Goal (MDG) had eight goals, the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) had 17 goals, the Aichi biodiversity targets had 20 and the Global Biodiversity Framework (being worked out at COP15) may have 23 targets. The increased expectations through these targets call for matching means of implementation, especially through public finance," the minister said.

None of the Aichi targets have been met even as experts say that the planet is heading towards the sixth mass extinction. There are currently more than one million species threatened with extinction.

Yadav said while there might be a need to rationalise some of the policies, biodiversity must be promoted through positive investment.

Brazil, India and Indonesia and a few other nations have reiterated their demand for "financial subsidies of at least $100 billion per year or one percent of world GDP until 2030.” This has been countered by the developed world, which said it was an unrealistic demand because aid earmarked for biodiversity in 2020 amounted to $10 billion.

While the USA is not a party to the CBD, any financial settlement underlying the proposed agreement would depend a lot on what position the USA would take.

Of the 23 proposed targets, one known as “30 by 30” has grabbed more attention because of the support it received from 110 nations including the USA and Canada. This target envisages countries committing to protect 30 per cent of their land and sea territories by 2030.

Yadav, while arguing for better flow of international finance, said since climate was profoundly linked to biodiversity, the principle of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities must equally apply to biodiversity.

“Nature is the victim of global warming, and its protective features can do little against unchecked temperature rise. Nature-based solutions to global warming and other environmental challenges are not an answer without resolute action by developed countries to measure up to their historical and current responsibilities,” he added.