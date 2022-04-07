'Untold Kashmir Files': J&K police post video showing plight of Kashmiris across faiths

The Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted a short clip portraying the plight of Kashmiris, irrespective of their religion, as "20,000 people lost their lives due to targeted killings by militants".

Titled The Untold Kashmir Files, in reference to the film The Kashmir Files that focused on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits, the 57-second video begins by highlighting the killing of SPO Ishfaq Ahmed and his brother.

“Miltants barged in the house of SPO Ishfaq Ahmed and killed him along with his brother Umer Jan,” text on the video read showing mourning people in the background.

"These killings are in a series of cold-blooded murders of peace-loving Kashmiris," it added.

The video also stated that 20,000 people have been killed in the targeted killings, adding "it's time we speak up". The clip also has the iconic poem Hum Dekhenge by Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed in the background.

The video came at a time when targeted killings by militants in the valley witnessed a rise. Since the abrogation of J&K’s special status under Article 370 in August 2019, militants have intermittently targeted non-local labourers in Kashmir. Even last year in October members of the minority community were targeted.

