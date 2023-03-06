Uorfi comes out in support of Nawazuddin's wife

Uorfi Javed comes out in support of Nawazuddin's wife Aaliya, says she has faced a similar past

Earlier, Aaliya claimed that she is not allowed to enter Nawazuddin's house

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 06 2023, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 16:05 ist
Uorfi Javed. Credit: Instagram/uorfijaved

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed has shared Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui's recent video in which she claimed that she has been thrown out of his house along with her kids. Uorfi expressed her concern and said that Aaliya's situation resembles her past.

She shared Aaliya's video on her Instagram stories and wrote in the caption: "Nothing to say, breaks my heart. Kinda reminded me of my days, Just sympathy."

Earlier, Aaliya claimed that she is not allowed to enter Nawazuddin's house. She has shared a video from outside his bungalow standing on the road with her two children, daughter Shora and son Yani.

In the video, she said: "I just came from Nawazuddin's house and there you can see my daughter who is crying. We were thrown out of his bungalow and we have been told we cannot enter. I cannot understand where should I go with my kids, I just have Rs 81 with me, no house to go to, and no money."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nawazuddin Siddiqui
India News

What's Brewing

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

Birthday Special: Janhvi Kapoor's unseen childhood pics

Birthday Special: Janhvi Kapoor's unseen childhood pics

Machine magic or art menace? Japan's first AI manga

Machine magic or art menace? Japan's first AI manga

 